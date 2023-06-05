American International Group Inc. Sells 2,582 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

