American International Group Inc. Sells 2,980 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kennametal worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Kennametal stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

