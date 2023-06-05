American International Group Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $74.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $3,163,332. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

