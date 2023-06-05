American International Group Inc. Sells 45 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,405,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,863.33.

NVR Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVR opened at $5,711.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,700.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,212.87. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

