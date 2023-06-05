American International Group Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $309.69 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $314.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.56.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $4,436,629 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

