American International Group Inc. Sells 49 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.7 %

About RBC Bearings

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.