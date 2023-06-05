American International Group Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $228.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

