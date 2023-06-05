American International Group Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $227.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average of $226.91. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

