American International Group Inc. Sells 570 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $137.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at PTC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $5,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $2,462,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,215,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,485,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $5,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 513,212 shares of company stock worth $65,452,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.