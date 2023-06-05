American International Group Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE SNA opened at $259.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $265.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,232 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,094 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

