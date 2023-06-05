American International Group Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $200.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.27.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

