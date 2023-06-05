American International Group Inc. Sells 7,187 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hanesbrands worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,155,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,856 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $8,872,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

