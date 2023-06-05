American International Group Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $343.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.