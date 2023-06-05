American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of SunPower worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunPower Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

