American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $24.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

