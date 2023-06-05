American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.47 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

