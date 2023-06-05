American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,745 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of R1 RCM worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,402,194 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Stephens began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

RCM stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

