Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stake Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $465,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $465,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,293 shares of company stock worth $3,661,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

