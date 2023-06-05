AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.0 %

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.