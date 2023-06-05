Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $76,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AIV opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

