Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. Sells 3,441,661 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) major shareholder Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. sold 3,441,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $5,437,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.00 and a quick ratio of 13.00.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
