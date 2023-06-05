Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. Sells 3,441,661 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) major shareholder Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. sold 3,441,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $5,437,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.00 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

