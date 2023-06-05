Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 214,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 144,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,362,000 after buying an additional 215,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $180.95 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

