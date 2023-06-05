ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stake Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARR opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

