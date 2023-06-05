Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.