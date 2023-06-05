Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.