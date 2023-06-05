ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

