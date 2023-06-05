Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

AVY opened at $166.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.54.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 47,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

