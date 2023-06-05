Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Position Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 398.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avient by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

