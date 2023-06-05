Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

