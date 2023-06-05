Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,839,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 4.7 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

