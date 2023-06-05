Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,936,000 after purchasing an additional 857,732 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

AXTA stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

