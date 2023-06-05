Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ACLS stock opened at $162.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $167.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,013,147. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

