Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

