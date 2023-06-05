Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Baidu were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Baidu by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Baidu by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $133.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

