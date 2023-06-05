Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 25,083 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $79,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $69.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

