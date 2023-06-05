Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,238 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.06% of Chemed worth $80,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Chemed by 13.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Stock Up 1.7 %

Chemed Announces Dividend

Shares of CHE opened at $542.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,624 shares of company stock worth $7,762,469 in the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.