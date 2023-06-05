Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 325,262 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Evergy were worth $70,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after buying an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,815,000 after buying an additional 541,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Evergy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

