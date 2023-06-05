Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 56,655 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $73,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $150.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

