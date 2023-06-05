Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 610,483 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,483 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $70,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,307.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 762,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 707,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 579.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 345,095 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,709,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.