Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 701,528 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 406.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 874,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $72,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

