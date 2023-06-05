Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,432 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $75,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS opened at $79.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

