Bank of America Corp DE Buys 369,627 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aramark were worth $71,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

