Bank of America Corp DE Buys 44,642 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $71,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 54.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,863,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.