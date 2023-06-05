Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $74,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $262.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.90. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

