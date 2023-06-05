Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $74,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $224.53 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

