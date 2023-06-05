Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,541,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $77,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8,714.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 240,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 701,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 120,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

