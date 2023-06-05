Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $75,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

SPTL stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $34.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

