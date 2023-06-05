Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of GSK worth $82,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.53) to GBX 1,730 ($21.38) in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

