Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 112,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $77,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $106.47 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

