Bank of America Corp DE Has $69.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $69,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,776,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Shares of RYAAY opened at $106.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $107.86.
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
